New pastor at Parsippany Parish

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli installed Father Edgar Rivera as pastor of St. Ann Parish here during a Mass marking the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time July 7. Father Rivera previously served as diocesan Vocations Director and director of Domus Bartimaeus House of Discernment in Boonton before being named as pastor of St. Ann’s by the Bishop in June. Father Rivera has also served as pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Passaic. His first assignment after his ordination in 2013 was at St. Lawrence Martyr Parish in Chester as a parochial vicar.