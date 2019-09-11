New pastor at Pompton Plains parish

POMPTON PLAINS Father Darwin Lastra was officially installed as pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish here by Bishop Serratelli during the vigil Mass on Sept. 7 marking the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Father Lastra was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 2015 in St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton and his first assignment was at St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison as parochial vicar. He was named administrator at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish this past March and was appointed pastor by Bishop Serratelli in July. He is also the censor liborum for the Diocese and serves as chaplain to the diocesan Hispanic Ministry.