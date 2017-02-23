New pastor at Ringwood church

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli installs Father Pawel Szurek as pastor of St. Catherine of Bologna Parish in Ringwood

RINGWOOD ﻿Bishop Serratelli installed Father Pawel Szurek as pastor of St. Catherine of Bologna Church here Feb. 19 during the Mass at which the Bishop was the principal celebrant for the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Father Szurek, a native of Poland, was ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 2005 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. His first assignment was at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Sparta and he later served at Our Lady of Magnificat Parish in Kinnelon, St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Clifton and Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Highland Lakes. He also served as administrator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Boonton. In 2015, he was named administrator of St. Catherine’s and then pastor by Bishop Serratelli late last year.