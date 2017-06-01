New pastor at St. Gerard Parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father Anthony as pastor of St. Gerard’s

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli installed Vocationist Father Leo Anthony as pastor of St. Gerard Majella Church here May 27. The Bishop was the main celebrant of the Installation Mass, which was concelebrated by many priests of the Society of Divine Vocations, including the superior general, Vocationist Father Antonio Nascimento.



St. Gerard was dedicated in 1962 and the Vocationist Fathers have served there since 2008 with Vocationist Father Ezio Antunes as pastor. In 2010, the parish was led by Vocationist Father Rijo Johnson, who served there until Father Anthony was named administrator last year. A native of India, Father Anthony marked his seventh anniversary in the priesthood this past January. He studied for the priesthood in Italy and is fluent in Italian and often celebrates Mass in Italian at St. Gerard’s.