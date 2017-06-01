New pastor at St. Joseph Parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father Mangieri as pastor of St. Joseph’s in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK Bishop Serratelli installed Father Thomas Mangieri as pastor of St. Joseph Parish here May 28 during the Mass at which the Bishop was the principal celebrant.



Father Mangieri was ordained to the priesthood May 26, 2001 by Bishop Emeritus Rodimer at the Cathedral of St. John Baptist in Paterson. He has served at Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham Township; Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta; St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Long Valley; St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Mountain Lakes and most recently as administrator of both Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock and St. Joseph Parish.