New pastor at St. Jude Parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father Michael Rodak as pastor of St. Jude Parish

HARDYSTON Bishop Serratelli installed Father Michael Rodak as pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish here on April 8, Divine Mercy Sunday, during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. The Bishop served as main celebrant and homilist for the liturgy.



Father Rodak and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary, concelebrated the Mass. Afterward, parishioners attended a reception that was held for Father Rodak.



Ordained on May 26, 2007 by Bishop Serratelli, Father Rodak was appointed St. Jude’s pastor in June 2017. St. Jude’s is located on Beaver Run Road in Hardyston Township but has a Hamburg postal address. During his priestly ministry, he also served as pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in the Hewitt section of West Milford; parochial vicar of Our Lady the Magnificat Parish, Kinnelon; and parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Sparta. He also serves as diocesan director of pilgrimages.

