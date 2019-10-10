New pastor at Succasunna parish

SUCCASUNNA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Therese Parish here and installed Father Richard Kilcomons as pastor of the parish during the vigil Mass of the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time on Oct. 6.
Father Kilcomons was ordained as a priest of the Paterson Diocese May 27, 2006. His first assignment was at St. Therese Parish as parochial vicar. He later served at St. Virgil Parish in Morris Plains. He was appointed as administrator of St. Andrew Parish in June 2013. He was later named pastor of St. Andrew Parish before returning to St. Therese as its pastor in June.