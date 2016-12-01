New pastor at Swartswood parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop installs Father Abuchi Nwosu as pastor of Swartswood parish

SWARTSWOOD ﻿﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli formally installed Father Abuchi Nwosu as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church here during his pastoral visit to the parish Nov. 27. During the installation Mass, the First Sunday of Advent was marked with the blessing of the Advent wreath and the lighting of the first candle.



Father Nwosu, a native of Nigeria, came to the U.S. in 2004 to begin studying for the priesthood. He came to the Paterson Diocese in 2006 and was ordained in 2008. His first assignment was at St. Therese Church in Succasunna. He also served as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Highland Lakes and Our Lady of the Mountain Parish and St. Mark Parish, both in Long Valley. He became administrator of Our Lady of Mount Carmel here in 2015 and was named pastor earlier this year.