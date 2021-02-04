New pastor at Wayne parish

WAYNE Bishop Kevin Sweeney installed Father Mateusz Jasniewicz as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish here during his pastoral visit Jan. 31 where he was the main celebrant of Mass marking the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
The Polish-born Father Jasniewicz was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 2015. He previously served as parochial vicar at St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart parishes, both in Rockaway, and then at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Clifton before being named pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary.