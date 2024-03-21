New pastor for Passaic parish installed at Mass that filled church

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney installed Father Javier Bareno as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Passaic during a Mass on March 17. The bishop concelebrated the installation Mass with Father Bareno, a native of Colombia, and many other priests. The standing-room-only congregation spilled onto the sidewalk outside the church. Father Bareno was named St. Anthony's administrator effective June 29, 2023, and then pastor effective Feb. 2. Previously, Father Bareno was parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Mountain Parish and St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, both in the Long Valley neighborhood of Washington Township; the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson; and St. Therese Parish in the Succasunna neighborhood of Roxbury Township. Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli ordained Father Bareno a priest of the Paterson Diocese on July 1, 2017.