New pastor of Clifton parish installed by Bishop Sweeney

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney installed Father Misael Jaramillo (above) as pastor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Clifton during a Mass he celebrated in the church on May 21. The Colombian-born priest was appointed pastor of the parish on April 25.
The many priests who concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Sweeney included Father Jaramillo’s brother, Father Leonardo Jaramillo, pastor of St. Paul Parish, also in Clifton.
Father Misael Jaramillo was appointed administrator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in 2020, after serving the parish as parochial vicar since 2017. He previously served as parochial vicar at the following parishes: the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, Sacred Heart and Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary parishes in Dover, St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart parishes in Rockaway, Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes in Paterson, and Our Lady of Lourdes/Our Lady of Victories parish in Paterson.
Born in Colombia, Father Jaramillo was ordained a priest there on Dec. 15, 2001. He was incardinated into the Paterson Diocese in 2019.