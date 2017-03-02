New saints’ chapel, doors at OLQP

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli blesses new saints’ doors and chapel in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church

HEWITT Bishop Serratelli was the main celebrant and homilist at the noon Mass Feb. 26 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in the Hewitt section of West Milford. During the Mass, the Bishop blessed the new interior doors at the front of the church and a new saints’ chapel.



The etched glass Ss. Peter and Paul doors depict the two saints looking to heaven. In his blessing of the doors, Bishop Serratelli said, “Grant that those who enter this church with confident faith in him may persevere in the teaching of the Apostles, in the breaking of the bread, and in unceasing prayer.”



In addition, the Bishop blessed a new saints’ chapel that was created out of a former side entrance to the church and an office. The newly designed space now houses statutes of saints and a place for prayer and meditation.



The doors, and the furnishings as well as half of the statutes come from churches that were closed in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Over the last two years Father Michael Rodak, pastor and diocesan director of the Pilgrimage Office, visited many churches that were closed or in the process of closing and warehouses for sacred vessels looking for items to meet the needs of the parish. In remarks at the end of Mass, Father Rodak told the congregation, “They have a new life to inspire the faithful spiritually.”



The renovations and addition were made possible through the generosity of the faithful to the Enhancing God’s Home campaign that ran in conjunction with the Diocese’s Partners in Faith campaign. The campaign raised funds to support the mission of the Diocese, including the renovation of St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Paterson, and this project, and church maintenance at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. It was one of the largest spiritual renovations in the parish since its founding in 1945.



