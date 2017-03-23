New school opens doors in Sparta

PHOTO | FRANK SETLOCK

Pope John XXIII Middle School opens in Sparta

SPARTA Expectation and excitement filled the campus of The Catholic Academy of Sussex County as its newest building — Pope John XXIII Middle School here — opened its doors to greet parents, students, and friends for a welcome and tours on March 13. “The new school building received rave reviews from young and old alike,” according to Craig Austin, vice president for institutional advancement.



Temporarily housed at Pope John XXIII Regional High School from September 2016 through mid-March 2017, middle school faculty, staff, and students were anxious to claim the new school as their own. To insure a smooth transition, the maintenance crews of Rev. George A. Brown Elementary School, Pope John XXIII Middle School, and Pope John XXIII Regional High School, along with faculty, staff and volunteers, worked tirelessly over a three-day period to move furniture and teachers’ materials, install televisions, and wax floors to prepare the school. Middle school students, who had no school Monday, March 13, entered the building on Thursday, March 16, following an additional two-day mini-vacation due to the blizzard that hit northern New Jersey March 14.



“The entire Academy community is delighted with the new facility and wishes the middle school personnel and students much enjoyment as they explore and settle into their new surroundings,” said Msgr. Kieran McHugh, director, the Catholic Academy of Sussex County.