New synod listening sessions welcome everyone to the conversation!

How do you have a “spiritual conversation?” Father Paul Manning and Maria Moncaleano join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish, diocesan director of communications, to discuss the interim phase of the Synod on Synodality and new listening sessions.
All are welcome to listening sessions hosted by the Diocese of Paterson in English or Spanish on Wednesday, March 13, at Rev. Brown Memorial School in Sparta, from 7 to 9 p.m.; Monday, March 18, at Pope John Paul II Pastoral Center in Clifton, from 7 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, March 23, at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Father Manning is the vicar for Evangelization, and Moncaleano is the director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry. Together, they chair the Diocesan Synod Committee. The Synod on Synodality is a three-year global process of listening and dialogue, beginning with a solemn opening in Rome on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021. The aim of this synodal process is not to provide a temporary or one-time experience of synodality but rather to provide an opportunity for the entire People of God to discern together how to move forward on the path towards being a more synodal Church in the long term.
