New Technology for Old Testament

Diocesan priest gives course on Old Testament via ‘webinar’ technology

SOUTH ORANGE Father James Platania, an assistant professor in Biblical studies at the School of Theology at Seton Hall University here, recently tried something new: teaching a short course about how the theme of renewal in God in the Old Testament prefigures Jesus’ role as Messiah in Salvation History in the New Testament by using the latest in modern Internet video-conferencing technology called a “webinar.”



At 2 p.m. on June 12, Father Platania, a priest of the Paterson Diocese, stepped out of his usually traditional classroom setting and into a “virtual classroom.” There, 26 people logged their computers into a web site, GoToWebinar, so they could see the professor give a 30-minute course on “Creation, Uncreation and Re-Creation: the Theme of Renewal in God.” From the comfort of their homes or offices, they viewed Father Platania in a small box on the screens on their computers. Meanwhile, he displayed supplemental material, including images and text, on a larger screen below from prepared PowerPoint slides. During the free class, he talked about how stories of God’s renewal in the Old Testament — especially those involving images of water — point to Jesus’ saving act in the Resurrection in the New Testament.



“In the Old Testament, Noah is victorious over death. So is Jesus in the New Testament. The dove is the spirit of God over the waters [after the Great Flood with Noah]. The dove [of the Holy Spirit] was over the Jordan River [where Jesus was baptized], guiding the world,“ said Father Platania, who taught the class, sitting in a room at the School of Theology and using the camera built into a laptop computer. “So what does this mean today? Jesus didn’t need to be purified, so he was baptized for his special mission on earth. It’s a sign of what he commanded us to do: ‘Go and teach all the nations,’ ” the priest said.



During his first webinar — short for “web-based seminar,” Father Platania, who also teaches in the Diocese’s permanent diaconate program, delivered his lesson while students could see and hear him but could not talk back to him. Yet, they could type questions for him in a small box at the top right of the screen. That Monday afternoon, 26 people watched the seminar live, while six others emailed the School of Theology to ask how to access the available replay of the class, said Diane Carr, coordinator of graduate admissions and international services and an adjunct professor of pastoral theology.



One of the students that afternoon was Deacon Peter Cistaro of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany, who serves as director of the diocesan permanent diaconate, and who has attended webinars in the past.



“I liked Father Platania’s webinar. The technology was easy to use. We had the opportunity to hear and see the instructor without actually being there. It was a good topic — a thumbnail of material about which Father Platania, clearly an expert, presented in an easily understandably way to help us deepen our faith,” said Deacon Cistaro, who suggested that the Diocese employ this type of technology.



Father Platania’s webinar was one of a few “mini courses” that the School of Theology scheduled to give prospective students “a feel for what it would be like in a graduate class” and for the benefit of people who are not Seton Hall students. Recently, Justin Anderson, professor of moral theology and brother of SOLT Father Derek Anderson, pastor of St. Mary Parish, Dover, led an entire course on Christian decision-making. Many other dioceses, schools and parishes have been using various types of digital technology to communicate the Gospel, said Carr, who set up the webinar.



For the session, Father Platania looked into the green dot of the webcam lens, while speaking to the audience, often making points with hand gestures or vocal inflections. He did not look at himself on the screen of his computer, as not to distract himself, Carr said.



“Even though it was my first webinar, I taught the class like any other class. I know what I wanted to say. I think the message came across,” said Father Platania, who noted that he already knew some students, including Deacon Cistaro, and had previously made video calls over the Internet, using Skype. “It’s great that Seton Hall can do this to reach more people through media and, through video, introduce people to what the university has to offer.”



The lessons of webinar were distilled from “Spirituality of the Old Testament,” a course that Father Platania taught in the spring.



In addition to the webinars, the School of Theology also has used the live video function on Facebook to promote upcoming courses, Carr said.



“Technology touches every part of our lives. With this new age of mission, we need to touch people’s lives with the Gospel, using technology. To reach young people, especially, we need to use technology. This is their lifestyle,” Carr said.

