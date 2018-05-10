New Transitional Deacons

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop ordains 4 men to transitional diaconate

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli ordained four diocesan seminarians, who hail from a rich diversity of backgrounds, to the transitional diaconate on May 4 during a Mass in St. Peter the Apostle Church here. This rite brings the men a step closer to being called to ordination as priests of the Diocese next year.



Bishop Serratelli ordained the following men: Kerwin Timothy M. Gaza, born in the Philippines; Andrew Dutko, born in Westwood; Charles Henry Lana Jr. born in Paterson; and Dailon Lisabet, born in Cuba. The Bishop was main celebrant and homilist of the Mass with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants.



The Celebration of Ordination to the Order of Deacon began with Father Edgar Rivera, diocesan vocations director and director of Domus Bartimaeus House of Discernment, Boonton, asking the Bishop to ordain the candidates as deacons. Then, the Bishop asked about their worthiness. Father Rivera replied, “After inquiry among the Christian people and upon the recommendation of those responsible, I testify that they have been found worthy.” After accepting them, the Bishop asked for the approval of the assembly, which it enthusiastically granted with its applause.



Bishop Serratelli also listed a deacon’s responsibilities: to proclaim the Gospel, to dispense the Eucharist, to give instruction in doctrine, to prepare for the Mass and to preside at baptisms, marriages, funerals and public prayer. A deacon also carries out acts of charity in the name of the Bishop or pastor.



During the ordination, each candidate stood before Bishop Serratelli, who questioned him on the Office of Deacon. Each candidate declared his intention to be ordained to the diaconate and to fulfill its duties. They each knelt before the Bishop and placed their hands between his, promising obedience and respect to him and to his successors. The candidates then prostrated themselves before the altar, symbolizing their humility and dependence on God’s grace. The Bishop invited the assembly to join in praying the Litany of the Saints.



The Bishop then laid hands on the head of each candidate to signify the conferral of the Holy Spirit and the commission to service. He asked God to dedicate these men to the service of the Church and to renew the spirit of holiness within them.



Then he invited priests to help the deacons put on their stoles and dalmatics before he handed the Book of the Gospels to each one. He told them, “Receive the Gospel of Christ, whose herald you have become. Believe what you read, teach what you believe and practice what you teach.” After, the Bishop gave the newly ordained deacons the fraternal sign of peace.



In his closing remarks, Bishop Serratelli led worshipers in the Prayer for Vocations and thanked those people who have supported and encouraged these newest deacons, including family, friends, priests, their seminary communities and parishes, where they have served.

