New tunes from Sparta parish

Circle of Faith music group from Sparta parish releases new single

SPARTA Soft notes of a piano and cello introduce the ballad “Do Not Be Wise in Your Eyes,” before a female voice starts to deliver in an equally gentle melody this surprisingly urgent message for today’s listeners — avoid making mistakes in life by following the Lord’s clear and moral path.



“Walk away from what’s not good for you. Do not fall for all those empty lies. Turn away from things you shouldn’t do. Do not be wise in your eyes” sings TK Pry, featured lead vocalist of Circle of Faith, a contemporary Christian music ensemble of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish here, in its newly released song, “Do Not Be Wise in Your Eyes.” “You can live for possessions — focus on obsessions. But you’ll be uptight. You won’t sleep at night. But when you take the right road and follow, its way. Hear these words. Keep them near and you will never stray,” Pry sings.



The biblically-inspired “Do Not Be Wise in Your Eyes” — based on Proverbs 3:7 — and another song, the joyful foot-stomper “Alleluia, Let Him Hear You Sing,” form Circle of Faith’s new single, released on Break In The Clouds, a British commercial label, on May 15. The group, which formed at St. Kateri in 2014 and 2015, continues to broaden its ever-widening audience — and spread the Gospel through contemporary-styled original music — since releasing its first album, “Always,” the next year. In 2016, Break In The Clouds issued two singles: “Here I Am” and “I Trust in You.”



“‘Do Not Be Wise in Your Eyes’ is particularly relevant today, because we constantly have so much coming at us, glamorizing the things God wants us to turn way from. It’s a great reminder that we need to rely on him to turn away from evil. It’s also different musically than anything we’ve done before — simple and soft,” said Pry, who helps form the core of the 11-piece ensemble with Art Suriano on acoustic guitar, who writes the music and lyrics and arranges the music, and Derek Davodowich on electric guitar, who produced the new songs with Suriano. “‘Alleluia, Let Him Hear You Sing’ is so upbeat and uplifting. I love singing it with all the instruments,” Pry said.



Powered by a mighty backbeat and punctuated by bright horns, “Alleluia” can elevate any worship service, while Pry reassures her listeners that “The Lord is there for us. He’s there every day” and urges them to sing the joy in their hearts for him through music.



“Shout out and praise our God and let him hear you sing. Give glory to the Lord — to our almighty King. Rejoice with your hearts. Join in, rise up and sing. Sing Alleluia — let your voices ring. Sing Alleluia — let him hear you sing,” Pry sings with power and passion in the chorus of “Alleluia.”



Circle of Faith’s growing catalog bristles with inspirational songs that cross a number of decades and styles: pop-rock, soul, big-band jazz, country and even Latin. These light, memorable melodies also encourage listeners to consider the deeper, inspirational message of the lyrics: to deepen their faith in Jesus. In addition, Circle of Faith had been broadening its audience with airplay on broadcast radio stations; Internet radio, such as Jango; music-streaming services, such as Spotify; and video-sharing sites, such as YouTube. The band also can be found on social media at Facebook and Twitter.



“We are thrilled to have formed Circle of Faith. During our recordings and live performances, we’ve been blessed with the opportunity to collaborate with many talented musicians,” said Circle of Faith in a joint statement, before the release of the two latest singles.

[Information: www.circleoffaithmusic.com or Download their music from iTunes.]