New Vernon parish hosts Wednesday Night Lenten Mass Series, including Bishop Sweeney

The community of the Church of Christ the King in the New Vernon neighborhood of Harding Township on March 6 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated 6:30 p.m. Mass as part of the parish’s Wednesday Night Lenten Mass Series, celebrated by visiting priests of the Paterson Diocese. Before the Mass, Bishop Sweeney had pizza with religious education students and their parents. This Lent, celebrants also include Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown and director of diocesan Clergy Personnel; Father Jun Vizcara, parochial vicar of St. Therese Parish in the Succasunna neighborhood of Roxbury Township; Msgr. George Hundt, pastor of St. Gerard Majella Parish in Paterson; and Msgr. Martin McDonnell, pastor emeritus of Good Shepherd Parish in Andover and a weekend assistant at St. Matthew the Apostle Parish in Randolph.