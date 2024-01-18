“New year, new life” is part of the lyrics of a very well-known Christmas song, which those of us from a Latin-American background are familiar with, especially this time of the year. Its secular lyrics could also be applied, mutatis mutandis, to our Christian life, especially as we begin this new trip around the sun.
Although many of us have already put away our Christmas decorations and the Church has concluded the liturgical season of Christmas, that doesn’t mean that the awe caused by the mystery of the incarnation should stop bearing fruit. On the contrary, the historical fact of the God-made-man is the mystery that informs our entire life of discipleship and, at the same time, invites us to share the Good News of our salvation with those around us, under any circumstance and in every context.
It is no coincidence that we start off the calendar year by honoring the Theotokos. As we begin the new year, the Church presents the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, as the model for every Christian and reminds all of God’s People the degree of virtue to which we are all called in light of what we have just celebrated, that is, the elevation of our human nature to the divine realm. Therefore, amid the new-year resolutions we’ve traced out for ourselves, one should be above the rest: holiness.
Holiness is not in the ethereal and almost unreachable sense that we often attribute to this word but rather in the truly authentic Christian sense of the term. In other words, holiness is the fruit of the sanctifying grace that the Lord bequeaths unto us and which becomes operative in the measure in which we respond, in word and deed, to the invitation that God extends to us on a daily basis to be his co-workers in the upbuilding of His Kingdom and to be his collaborators in the salvific plan that will find its fulfillment and perfection when God will be all in all (cf. 1 Cor 15:28).
Holiness is the “new life” to which God invites us as we begin 2024 precisely because it is what will draw us closer to Him in the coming days and months. It is the grace that will anchor us in faith, hope, and love to face the challenges that will naturally surface and to thank Him for the blessings we will receive through His Divine Providence.
It is good to remember that “a saint is only a sinner who keeps on trying,” as St. Josemaria Escriva used to say. That is why, as we start off 2024, we commend to Emmanuel (God-with-us), born once again in our hearts, all of our projects, dreams, and desires for this new year, but, above all, we ask Him for the grace of a “new life” built upon the bulwark of our faith, informed by the grace of the sacraments, and sustained by Him whose presence reassures us that with Him by our side, “we shall fear no evil” (cf. Ps 23:1-6).
“Año nuevo, vida nueva”, así reza la famosa canción navideña con la cual muchos de nosotros — los de origen latinoamericano — crecimos, y cuyas liricas seculares podrían ser aplicadas, mutatis mutandis, a nuestra vida cristiana al comenzar esta nueva vuelta al sol.
Aunque muchos de nosotros ya hemos guardado nuestras decoraciones navideñas y la Iglesia ha ya dado por concluido el tiempo litúrgico de la Navidad, eso no significa que el estupor causado por el misterio de la encarnación tenga que dejar de producir fruto. Por el contrario, el hecho histórico de Dios-hecho-hombre es el misterio que informa toda nuestra vida discipular y a la vez nos invita a compartir la Buena Nueva de nuestra salvación con todos los que nos rodean, bajo cualquier circunstancia y en todo contexto.
No es casualidad que el nuevo calendario comience honrando a la Theotokos. Al comenzar este nuevo año, la Iglesia, a través de la Virgen María, Madre de Dios y Madre de la Iglesia, nos presenta el modelo a seguir para todo cristiano y el grado de virtud al cual somos llamados a raíz de lo que acabamos de celebrar en Navidad, es decir, la elevación de nuestra naturaleza humana a la esfera divina. Por eso, en medio de todas las resoluciones que nos hayamos trazado para este 2024, una meta debe estar por encima de todas las demás: la santidad.
Santidad, no en el sentido etéreo y casi inalcanzable que a menudo atribuimos a esta palabra, si no más bien, en el sentido auténticamente cristiano del término. Es decir, la santidad como fruto de la gracia santificante que recibimos por parte de Dios y la cual se vuelve operante en la medida en que respondemos, de palabra y de obra, a la invitación que Dios nos hace a diario de ser co-constructores de su Reino y colaboradores en el plan salvífico cuyo culmen y perfección se hallara cuando Dios sea todo en todos (cf. 1 Cor 15:28).
La Santidad es la “vida nueva” a la cual Dios nos invita al comenzar este 2024, precisamente porque es lo que mas nos acercara a Dios en los días venideros y es la gracia que nos anclara en la fe, la esperanza, y el amor para afrontar los retos que se presentaran y para agradecer las bendiciones que recibiremos de Su Divina Providencia.
Es bueno recordar que «el santo es un pecador que jamás se rinde», como solía decir san Josemaría Escrivá. Por eso, al comenzar este 2024, encomendamos a Emmanuel (Dios-con-nosotros), nacido una vez más en nuestros corazones, todos nuestros proyectos, anhelos, y deseos para este año, pero, sobre todo, pedimos la gracia de una “vida nueva” construida sobre el baluarte de nuestra fe, informada por la gracia de los sacramentos, y sostenida por Dios, cuya presencia en nuestra vida nos llena de convicción que a Su lado “más alegres los días serán”.