New Year’s Day pastoral visit

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes New Year’s Day visit to St. Anthony Parish

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit Jan. 1 to St. Anthony of Padua Parish here where he celebrated Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God on New Year’s Day, a Holy Day of Obligation. St. Anthony’s serves the spiritual, social and material needs of many generations of newcomers including immigrants from the Caribbean, Central and South America and Portugal as well as English speakers and older Italians. Salesian priests founded St. Anthony’s located in the “Sandy Hill” section of Paterson in 1909. A former Protestant church on Beech Street was purchased and renovated for use as St. Anthony’s Mission that same year. The mission was raised to parish status in 1911 and a new church was built in 1941. In 2008, the Salesians withdrew from the parish and turned the administration of the parish over to the Diocese.