New Year's Day pastoral visit

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli began the new year of 2020 with a pastoral visit to St. Clare Parish here where he was the principal celebrant of the 10 a.m. Mass to mark the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother God.
The liturgical feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Jan. 1 is the Octave of Christmas, and a Holy Day of Obligation. Only Christmas and Easter enjoy the privilege of an octave, which is an eight- day extension of the feast. The feast of Mary’s motherhood of Jesus is the oldest feast of Mary celebrated by the Church.