New youth ministry director: ‘A vibrant youth ministry impacts every parishioner’

MADISON John Cammarata was recently appointed director of Youth Ministry for the Diocese of Paterson. Cammarata, awarded a master’s degree in Church management from Villanova University, has 22 years of service with the Church, most recently serving as the youth minister for St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany.
Cammarata said he was drawn to his new position with Paterson after completing his master’s last year, establishing a connection between his professional life and a long-term goal of contributing to the health of youth ministry in the Diocese.
As a father of two, he finds it paramount for parishes to be committed to youth ministry. He said, “there is no reason why any parish should not have somebody dedicated to young people, whether a volunteer or part-time or full-time [employee], whatever parishes can afford. I want to be part of that and help those parishes dedicate themselves to young people.”
“I am glad that John accepted this position to coordinate youth ministry for the diocese,” said Father Paul Manning, vicar for evangelization for the Diocese. “I have known John since his youth at St. Peter the Apostle Parish and as parochial vicar in my first assignment there. Since then, John has worked in catechesis and youth ministry for over 20 years. Although this position is part-time, John is highly qualified, and we will reap the benefit of his full-time energy and focus.”
In this role, Cammarata’s primary responsibility is to serve those that serve the youth. The Youth Ministry Office will provide tools, training, support, and events to help youth ministers build their programs and make the best possible impact on the youth.
Given his continual involvement in youth ministry at the grassroots level, Cammarata understands full well the challenges still affecting youth ministers from the COVID-19 pandemic––the main one being to reengage young people in Church participation after a decline in attendance has led many to disassociate from the Church.
However, Cammarata pointed out, “What the pandemic has allowed us to do is change.”
Over the last two years, youth ministers have taken these challenges in stride. They have found nuanced and innovative ways of approaching catechism, from hosting virtual Confirmation classes and events to sharing social media challenges. The Youth Ministry Office will initiate monthly virtual meetings to connect youth ministers across the diocese to share and discuss these challenges, solutions, and ideas.
Cammarata wants youth ministers to know that “I am here to help them in any way they need. I am here to support them and let them know they are not alone, and if they need help, guidance, and support, there is someone in the diocese ready to do that.”
“I was very happy to hear that John Cammarata had accepted the position and responsibility of Diocesan Director of Youth Ministry,” said Bishop Kevin Sweeney. “I have gotten to know John during my time in the Diocese and have heard of and witnessed the good work he has already done, serving in youth ministry in our Diocese. He was very helpful in inviting our young people, especially teenagers and high school students, to participate in the synod process. I look forward to working with John and all our youth ministry leaders, especially as we look forward to World Youth Day, but also as we strive to ‘re-start’ our efforts and outreach in youth ministry coming out of the pandemic.”
Along with offering training, mentorship, and support to parishes, the Youth Ministry Office will also serve parents by providing guidance and resources on best practices to help their teens through these developmental stages.
Building on this mission, teens can look forward to events like World Youth Day next summer, the NJ Catholic Youth Rally in May, and the relaunching of the Catholic Leadership Institute summer retreat that focuses on engaging young people to evangelize.
For information on youth ministry in the Diocese of Paterson, visit insidethewalls.org.