Night of the Little Candles: An opportunity to pray for peace, for the Church and for families

The Night of the Little Candles, celebrated every Dec. 7, marks the beginning of Christmas festivities in various Latin American countries. This tradition, part of Latin American popular culture, particularly in Colombia, has its roots in the commemoration of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary. As such, it has become a festivity full of meaning and symbolism for the faithful.
Each year, the Office of Evangelization celebrates this beautiful tradition with a candlelight rosary in honor of the Immaculate Conception of Mary and in preparation for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Office of Hispanic Ministry coordinates this event, which brings together the faithful from different parishes and their families.
The true origin of the Night of the Little Candles, however, lies far away from Colombia. This expression of popular piety simulates events of 1854, during which the Catholic faithful gathered in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square and waited at night to receive the bull, Ineffabilis Deus, with which Pope Pius IX declared the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady. On that night, Catholics around the world lit candles and torches, expressing their hope that it would be officially and dogmatically declared that the Virgin Mary was free from original sin from the first moment of her conception.
As expressed by the adjunct secretary of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia, Father Jorge Bustamante, “lighting a candle means asking for the intercession of Mary, the Mother of God, for a grace: for peace, for love, for reconciliation, for the care of the Common Home, for those who suffer, for those who have departed, for all personal circumstances.”
This year, on Dec. 3, despite the intermittent rain, about 90 people gathered at Holy Face Monastery in Clifton to pay tribute to Our Heavenly Mother. The celebration coincided with the first Sunday of Advent, a time of light and joyful expectation of the Messiah.
In an atmosphere of deep devotion and solemnity, while the faithful held candles, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney began the recitation of the Holy Rosary in the chapel of the Monastery, culminating in a procession to a small shrine dedicated to our Heavenly Mother.
The cold of a rainy night was forgotten after all enjoyed hot chocolate, cookies, and sweets for the little ones. Our diocese joyfully celebrates the tradition of the Night of the Little Candles, which always generates a festive, familiar atmosphere while conveying the profound message of hope and gratitude at the center of the Christmas season.
Our sincere thanks to the Benedictine Brothers for their hospitality and welcome. We also thank our chancellor, Sister Theresa Lee, and the director of the Office of Catechesis and Faith Formation, Father Yojaneider Garcia, for their presence.
May peace reign in your homes, and may the manger and the Christmas tree become signs of hope so that the love of God revealed to us in Jesus may shine upon the world.
La Noche de Velitas, celebrada cada 7 de diciembre, marca el inicio de las festividades navideñas en diversos países latinoamericanos. Esta tradición, arraigada en la cultura popular, particularmente en Colombia, tiene sus raíces en la conmemoración de la Inmaculada Concepción de la Virgen María y se ha convertido en una festividad llena de significados y simbolismos.
Cada año, la Oficina de Evangelización, celebra esta hermosa tradición, con un rosario en honor a la Inmaculada Concepción de Maria y en preparación de la fiesta a de la Virgen de Guadalupe. Este evento, que reúne a fieles de diferentes parroquias y a sus familias, es coordinado por la Oficina de Ministerio Hispano.
El origen de la noche de velitas, sin embargo, se dio muy lejos de Colombia. Esta expresión de piedad popular simula lo ocurrido en 1854 mientras el pueblo Católico esperaba en la Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano, la Bula Ineffabilis Deus con la cual el Papa Pío IX declararía la Inmaculada Concepción de Nuestra Señora. Dice la historia, que esa noche los Católicos de todo el mundo encendieron velas y antorchas, manifestando su esperanza en que se declarara de manera oficial y dogmática que la Virgen María estuvo libre del pecado original desde el primer momento de su concepción.
Según el secretario adjunto de la Conferencia Episcopal de Colombia, el padre Jorge Bustamante “encender cada vela significa pedir por la intercesión de María, la Madre de Dios, una gracia: por la paz, por el amor, por la reconciliación, el cuidado de la Casa Común, por quienes sufren, por quienes han partido, por todas circunstancias personales, sociales y eclesiales de cada persona”.
A pesar de la lluvia intermitente, el pasado 3 de diciembre, alrededor de 90 personas, se dieron cita en el Monasterio de Holy Face en Clifton, para rendir tributo a Nuestra Madre del cielo. La celebración, coincidió con el primer domingo de Adviento, el tiempo de la luz y de la espera gozosa del Mesías.
Con velas encendidas, Monseñor Kevin Sweeney inició el rezo del Santo Rosario, en la capilla del Monasterio, culminando en procesión al pequeño santuario dedicado a nuestra Madre del Cielo, en un ambiente de profunda devoción y solemnidad.
El frio de una noche lluviosa, quedo olvidado, luego de compartir un chocolate caliente, galletas y dulces para los pequeños. Nuestra diócesis celebra con gozo que la tradicional Noche de Velitas, siempre genere un ambiente festivo, familiar, acompañado de un profundo mensaje de esperanza y agradecimiento propio de la época navideña.
Nuestro sincero agradecimiento a los Hermanos de la Comunidad Benedictina, por su hospitalidad y acogida, a nuestra Canciller Sister Theresa Lee, y el Director de la Oficina de Catequesis y Formación en la Fe, Fr. Yojaneider Garcia por su presencia.
Que la Paz reine en sus hogares y que el pesebre y el árbol de navidad se conviertan en signos de esperanza, para que el amor de Dios que nos ha sido revelado en Jesus brille sobre el mundo.