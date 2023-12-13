‘Night of the Little Candles’ marks Hispanic tradition at Holy Face Monastery

The diocesan Office for Hispanic Ministry held the annual “Noche de las Velitas” (“Night of the Little Candles”) on Dec. 3 on the grounds of Holy Face Monastery in Clifton. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney participated in the event, a Latin-American tradition that honors the Immaculate Conception.
Regardless of the rain, more than 90 people from different parishes participated in honoring the Blessed Mother. The faithful prayed the rosary and sang traditional songs to the Blessed Virgin Mary while a few participants recited reflections.
The outdoor procession ended at a shrine to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Afterward, participants enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies.
The “Night of the Little Candles” dates back to Dec. 7, 1854, when Pope Pius IX published his apostolic constitution, “Ineffabilis Deus,” which defined the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary. People in Colombia lit candles and paper lanterns in celebration of the announcement. It is an annual tradition that Colombians and other Latin American countries have observed ever since.