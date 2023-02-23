Night to Shine event creates magical moment for families

The gym of the former St. Francis of Assisi School in the Haskell section of Wanaque was filled with smiles and laughter. The lights were dazzling, and the music was right for dancing.
The night of Feb. 10 was Night to Shine, an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, an annual worldwide event that centers on God’s love and celebrates the worth of those who are often overlooked.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney joined 79 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for this year’s Night to Shine — his first time personally attending the event.
In its sixth year at St. Francis Parish, the event gives many of the guests their first “prom experience.”
One family said of the event, “Our son told us that when everyone stepped off the bus, there was a special welcome of cheering and clapping for each guest. They truly were made to feel like royalty.”
“He enjoyed everything … the kindness of his escort and all of the terrific volunteers, the wonderful music and dancing, the delicious dinner, the shoeshine, the photo area, the sensory room, and the karaoke — everything,” the family wrote afterward to event organizers. “In the past, he watched as special photos were taken of his dressed-up sister and her date. I always prayed that our son would have a similarly magical experience when the time came. Thank you so very much for helping to make that prayer a beautiful reality.”
The night at St. Francis started with a red carpet arrival, where volunteers welcomed guests as they arrived by “party bus” from St. Mary’s Parish in Pompton Lakes or by car. Later, they listened to a video message by Tebow, a former professional football and baseball player, who declared all guests “kings” and “queens” of the prom, which had catered food.
Some guests were from the Department of Persons with Disabilities, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities. This year guests ranged in age from 14–72.
Bishop Sweeney and Father Greg Golba, St. Francis’ pastor, greeted guests, walked around the various activity rooms, and spoke to and blessed parents and caregivers in a special respite room.
“The bishop’s presence at Night to Shine is a completion of the community development fostered by Father Greg. Through his simple ‘yes’ when asked to host this event, volunteers unite each year in a celebration of family,” said Lisa Crilly, an event coordinator with St. Francis.
The more than 280 volunteers include members of St. Francis and St. Catherine of Bologna Parish in Ringwood, high-school students and staff, government, first responders, local business owners, Special Olympics, and residents of Haskell, Wanaque, and Ringwood.
“The bishop’s welcome and blessing of our guests, families, and volunteers increases the impact of Night to Shine locally and throughout the diocese.”
In 2019, Blair Ransom, another event coordinator, and Crilly expanded the outreach of Night to Shine by establishing a chapter of Young Life Capernaum. It’s a monthly ecumenical youth ministry for adolescents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ages 14 to 22, which meets twice a month at St. Francis. Along with Father Golba, they have also established a monthly inclusive Mass at noon on the third Sunday, followed by an activity.
For more information, visit stfrancishaskell.org