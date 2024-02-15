Night to Shine Prom hosted by parish in Wanaque

St. Francis of Assisi Parish in the Haskell neighborhood of Wanaque on Feb. 9 hosted the 2024 Night to Shine Prom for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Churches around the world simultaneously held Night to Shine proms on Feb. 9.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney attended the Prom in the former St. Francis School. It was centered on God's love and celebrating people with disabilities. Activities included a red carpet entrance complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi, hair and makeup stations, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, a Sensory Room, and a crowning ceremony where every honored guest received a crown or tiara.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Night to Shine. Night to Shine has provided over half a million guest experiences through hundreds of churches from 56 different countries.