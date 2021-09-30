Office of Worship to offer five workshops on worship and liturgy

MADISON Just in time as ministries in local parishes continue to reopen after a year and a half in the COVID-19 lockdown, the diocesan Office of Worship will present “Winding through Worship,” a series of five workshops on various topics related to worship and liturgy. The workshops are scheduled on Tuesdays, from Oct. 5 to Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization here.
This series of presentations is intended for clergy, religious, and laity, who serve in various capacities and ministries, many of which have been returning to life this fall in their local faith communities. The workshops are the result of a partnership with Father Jared Brogan, director of the Office of Worship, and Preston Dibble, diocesan music director.
The sessions will cover the following topics: “ ‘Post’-COVID Liturgy: What’s New? What’s the Same? What’s the Difference?” by Father Brogan on Oct. 5; “Praying the Antiphons” by Dibble on Oct. 12; “A Fulfilling Choir Rehearsal” by Dibble on Oct. 26; “Liturgical Movement vs. Liturgical Reform” by Father Brogan on Nov. 2; and “Baptism: Called by Name to Discipleship Confirmation: Sent Out as Mission” by Father Brogan on Nov. 9.
“The series will offer people, who are involved in liturgy, different perspectives, including theological, historical, and practical, as to why we do what we do at Mass and how to worship in the best possible way,” Father Brogan said.
The sessions for “Winding thru Worship” are as follows:
• “ ‘Post’-COVID Liturgy: What’s New? What’s the Same? What’s the Difference?” on Oct. 5. Father Brogan will explore how the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes in how we worship as Catholics, specifically those changes that we have become accustomed to in the liturgy.
“Although some rubrics and rituals remained the same, others changed. The exchange of peace, the distribution of the Precious Blood, and holy fonts were among the changes,” Father Brogan said. “This presentation will explore those changes, what has returned, what has not, and the significance of it all. This presentation is for all people,” he said.
• “Praying the Antiphons” on Oct. 12. Dibble will explore the antiphon, proper texts, which come from the Psalms. Dibble will give a broad overview of these antiphons and include several musical examples that could be used in a parish. Pastoral musicians, clergy, and anyone interested in learning about sacred music in the liturgy are invited to this session, Dibble said.
“The Church has given us proper texts for prayer for antiphons in the liturgy but they are often misunderstood about how parishes are to use them. Many people assume that antiphons are only Latin chants but many composers from a variety of musical genres have set these texts in English, Latin, and Spanish to modern melodies,” Dibble said. “Congregations, cantors, and choirs alike will find these melodies easier to sing — important especially now that choirs are just getting back together, after such a long time,” he said.
Pastoral musicians, who attend, will be able to purchase music resources at the workshop, Dibble said.
• “A Fulfilling Choir Rehearsal” on Oct. 26. Parish choir directors often find themselves wearing many more hats than just as musicians. Dibble will explore how to structure a rehearsal for success in such a way that your singers feel engaged musically and spiritually in their ministry. Choir directors and all those involved in music ministry are invited to this session, he said.
“This presentation will give choir directors and members some tricks and tools to help choirs so they can work better together and sound their best,” Dibble said.
• “Liturgical Movement vs. Liturgical Reform” on Nov. 2. Those two terms, liturgical movement and liturgical reform, are often used interchangeably, misunderstood, or limited to a certain time in history. Father Brogan will explore the meaning and effects of both these important aspects in the Church in his presentation, which is meant for all people.
“The liturgy goes back to apostolic times, 2,000 years ago,” Father Brogan said. “Liturgical reform does not mean change. It’s about re-affirming what is already in existence. The many historic Church gatherings, such as the Council of Trent, the First Vatican Council, and the Second Vatican Council, all re-evaluated — and then re-affirmed — where they were in their time in their authentic connection to Church tradition,” he said.
• “Baptism: Called by Name to Discipleship Confirmation: Sent Out as Missionary Disciples” on Nov. 9. Two Sacraments of Initiation, Baptism and Confirmation, have been understood and celebrated differently throughout the history of the Church. Why is that? Where are we now? Father Brogan asked.
“This presentation will explore these Sacraments of Initiation in terms of the call to discipleship,” said Father Brogan, who added that the session is meant for all people, especially those involved in religious education and sacramental preparation, including the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.
There is no fee for the sessions of “Winding thru Worship.” Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is not necessary but if some wish to do so, go to insidethewalls.org/worship-workshops.