OLQP dedicates outdoor chapel

HEWITT Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish in the Hewitt section of West Milford on Nov. 15 to preside at the 3 p.m. Mass for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. During his visit, he blessed and dedicated a new outdoor chapel, which gives the parish a permanent structure where it can hold Mass outdoors — a direct response to restrictions on social-distancing and church capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of OLQP’s Polish Mission built the small chapel, which is open on three sides so celebrating priests can face the faithful who are able to sit in their cars or on folding chairs in the parking lot.