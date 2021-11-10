On All Saints’ Day, Bishop celebrates Mass at Morristown monastery

MORRISTOWN Marking the Solemnity of All Saints, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass at the Monastery of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel here Nov. 1 for the Carmelite sisters and visitors to the monastery. All Saints’ Day is followed by All Souls’ Day, Nov. 2., which commemorates the faithful departed.
The Discalced Carmelite Sisters living at the monastery are cloistered and have a rigorous schedule consisting each day of eight hours of prayer, manual labor, some recreation, as well as contemplation.