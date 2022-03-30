On Laetare Sunday, Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Andrew Parish

CLIFTON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Andrew the Apostle Church here where he celebrated Mass March 27 for the Fourth Sunday of Lent, which is also known as Laetare Sunday. On Laetare Sunday, vestments worn by clergy are rose colored to signify the coming joy of Easter on April 17. Laetare comes from the Latin, meaning, “To rejoice.”
The history of St. Andrew’s began in 1938 when Mass was first celebrated in the renovated almshouse on Mount Prospect Avenue in the Richfield section of Clifton. The property was eventually purchased and a church was built in 1940 and subsequently enlarged in 1963.