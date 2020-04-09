On the front lines

PATERSON Now more than ever, Straight and Narrow’s mission to serve those dealing with addiction is crucial as the agency overcomes two health crises — an epidemic inside a pandemic.
Straight and Narrow (SN), an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, the longest-running community-based residential treatment facility for drugs and alcohol in the state, continues to be operational during the pandemic. Its work is considered essential and vital for the wellbeing of clients. However, its early childhood education centers, which partner with Paterson Public Schools, are closed by state mandate until at least April 30.
Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, board president of diocesan Catholic Charities Board of Directors, said, “Straight and Narrow is so grateful that we are able to continue to serve our many clients with so many types of need. Our task is to carry on and our mission here is magnified more than at any other time. The staff reports that, even during this global emergency, the spirit in each of the residential houses is good among the clients and the staff.”
Angela Nikolovski, SN executive director, said, “We have been working diligently at SN to maintain the safety of our therapeutic community and implement precautionary measures to best protect our clients and staff during this health pandemic. In the midst of the current health crisis, we at SN remain operational serving our most vulnerable populations during this time when support, compassion and understanding are needed most.”
SN’s residential treatment centers are operational. These include the men’s and women’s facilities including mothers with babies. The detox hospital, medication treatment center and halfway house for men are all open. The Straight and Narrow apartment programs are also currently operational and the residential programs have several measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Straight and Narrow has become one of the largest organizations of its kind due to our committed and professional staff who provide services tirelessly each day to ensure our clients receive a holistic approach to treatment and promote overall wellness and recovery,” Nikolovski said.
In recent years, SN has seen a significant increase in those seeking treatment for substance abuse addictions, mainly due to the opioid epidemic. While SN is following federal and state guidelines regarding social distancing, SN has asked group leaders of outpatient Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to suspend in-person meetings. SN is recommending those in outpatient recovery participating in Alcoholics Anonymous groups to go online, recognizing how important these meetings are to the recovery community.
SN’s Family Success Center is also closed but it is available remotely, as is its Intoxicated Drivers Resource Center.
Catholic Charities has set up a website with updates on its comprehensive response to the pandemic for all of its agencies and programs, which include SN, Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS) and the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD).
“Despite this pandemic we continue to provide help and create hope for those most in need throughout the Diocese of Paterson community,” Scott Milliken, Catholic Charities CEO, said. “During this time individuals, businesses, service groups and parishes have continuously been there to lend a helping hand to our vast organization and for this we are grateful. Our staff, who tirelessly work to help the vulnerable individuals who we serve, are true heroes and are an inspiration to us all. We continue to keep you in our prayers during this time.”
In his prayer intentions for April, Pope Francis asks everyone to “pray that those suffering from addiction may be helped and accompanied.”
“I would like to thank each of our staff and show our appreciation for all that you do for the agency and most importantly for our clients. During this time of great concern, staff have united, report to work to help support one another, motivate each other daily and keeping in line with our mission, provide help and create hope to those most in need,” Nikolovski said. “We couldn’t do what we do each and every day without our most valuable asset — our committed and dedicated staff.”
With the Church’s greatest feast, Easter on April 12, Msgr. Tillyer offered a special message during the pandemic. “SN and all our Catholic Charities agencies are an example through its motto, ‘providing help and creating hope’ that we are an Easter people. The resurrection is the great feast of hope and the work SN does literally saves lives in what we do all in the name of our risen savior, Jesus Christ. With him, he will help us rise up from our Good Friday especially this year’s and the Lenten season. Jesus is with us. He is the Risen Savior and gives us the power to do our work at SN, DPD, CFCS and all our parishes that serve our people in every town in our whole Diocese. We live our lives knowing Jesus is here with us now and every single moment.”