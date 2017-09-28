Oratory blessed at Delbarton

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop blesses new oratory at Delbarton School

MORRISTOWN Bishop Serratelli blessed the new St. Martin Oratory at Delbarton School here Sept. 17. The new oratory was part of Delbarton’s Trinity Hall renovation, which took place this past summer. It was designed by Benedict Father Edward Seton Fittin, a member of the Delbarton Class of 1982.



The 12-seat chapel will be utilized for Mass and the Sacrament of Reconciliation on a regular basis. Father Fittin called the new oratory, “a quiet oasis for all faculty, staff and students who seek refuge during a busy school day, to pray and pause according to their tradition or comfort.”