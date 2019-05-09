Ordained to Transitional Diaconate

MORRISTOWN Bishop Serratelli ordained four diocesan seminarians — three from the Philippines and another from Poland — to the transitional diaconate on May 3 in St. Margaret of Scotland Church here, bringing the four men a step closer to being called to ordination as priests of the Diocese next year. That evening, the Bishop encouraged these men to become “ministers of Jesus Christ” in their new role as deacons.
During the Celebration of Ordination to the Order of Deacon, a rite steeped in the rich traditions of the early Church, Bishop Serratelli ordained the following men: Joemin Kharlo Chong Parinas, Regin Nico Cruz Quintos and Armando Diaz Vizcara Jr., all of the Philippines, and Adam Stanislaw Wasowski of Poland. A fifth diaconal candidate, Chris Han, will be ordained for the Diocese in Rome on Oct. 3. The Bishop served as the main celebrant and homilist of the Mass with many priests of the Diocese as concelebrants.
“Today, the Church throughout the world celebrates the gift of apostolic ministry on the Feast of Philip and James, and tonight, the Church of Paterson rejoices as four young men now are called to share in that same ministry that the Apostles first gave to the seven deacons of the early Church. We are grateful for the gift of their lives,” the Bishop declared in his opening remarks.
Filling St. Margaret’s to standing-room-only were an array of well-wishers: family, friends, priests and religious of the Diocese; representatives of seminaries that they attended; members of the parishes where these men have served; and the faithful of the Diocese. They attended the ordination as a sign of encouragement to the newly ordained deacons.
The Celebration of Ordination to the Order of Deacon began with Father Edgar Rivera, diocesan vocations director, asking the Bishop to ordain the candidates for deacon. Then, the Bishop asked about their worthiness. Father Rivera replied, “After inquiry among the Christian people and upon the recommendation of those responsible, I testify that they have been found worthy.” After accepting them, the Bishop asked for the approval of the assembly, which it enthusiastically granted with its applause.
In his homily, Bishop Serratelli also listed a deacon’s responsibilities: to proclaim the Gospel, to dispense the Eucharist, to give instruction in holy doctrine, to prepare for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, bring Viaticum to the dying and to preside over Baptisms, marriages, funerals and public prayer. A deacon also carries out acts of charity in the name of the Bishop or the pastor, he said.
“Now, you are not only to be hearers of the Gospel, but also its ministers,” Bishop Serratelli told the new deacons in his homily, urging them to preach in both word and deed. “The Lord has set an example, that you also should follow. As deacons, ministers of Jesus Christ, who came among his disciples as the one who serves, do the will of God from your heart. Serve the people in love and in joy, as you would serve the Lord,” he said.
During the ordination, each candidate stood before Bishop Serratelli, who questioned each one on the Office of Deacon. Each candidate declared his intention to be ordained to the diaconate and to fulfill its duties. They each knelt before the Bishop and placed their hands between his, promising obedience and respect to him and to his successors. The candidates then prostrated themselves before the altar, symbolizing their humility and dependence on God’s grace. The Bishop invited the assembly to join in praying the Litany of the Saints to ask God to bless the candidates.
In keeping with the practice of the Apostolic Church, Bishop Serratelli laid hands on the head of each candidate to signify the conferral of the Holy Spirit and the commission to service. He asked God to dedicate these men to the service of the Church and to renew the spirit of holiness within them.
“Send forth upon them, Lord, we pray, the Holy Spirit, that they may be strengthened by the gift of your grace for the faithful carrying out of the work of the ministry,” the Bishop said.
Then he invited priests to help the deacons put on their stole and dalmatic, before he handed the Book of the Gospels to each of the candidates. He told them, “Receive the Gospel of Christ, whose herald you have become. Believe what you read, teach what you believe and practice what you teach.” After, the Bishop and other deacons gave the newly ordained the fraternal sign of peace, welcoming them into the Order of Deacon.
Near the end of Mass, Bishop Serratelli noted that the new deacons, in offering their lives in service, show that “our Church is alive, our Church is strong and we will be alive and strong until the end of time.” The Bishop also said that these men “come to us as a gift from elsewhere,” as “missionaries to serve the needs of our Diocese.”
“I am sure that in Paterson, which is the greatest Diocese in the State of New Jersey, God is calling many of our young people from our own families to serve in the priesthood or the diaconate,” said Bishop Serratelli, who then led churchgoers in reciting the Prayer for Vocations, which he had written. He thanked the congregation for attending the ordination, adding, “Your presence is an affirmation of your faith and your support of these young men and all those who serve you as deacons and priests.”
At the end of the ordination Mass, Bishop Serratelli made a “special request” of those assembled: “please continue to support your priests and deacons.”
“We [clergy] are human. We are men. We are not perfect. Sometimes we are good and sometimes we make mistakes,” the Bishop said. “But be charitable to your priests and deacons. Love them and encourage them and God will bless you a hundredfold,” he said.