Ordination/installation July 1

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Paterson, has announced that the date of the ordination/installation of Bishop-elect Kevin Sweeney of Brooklyn as the eighth Bishop of Paterson will be on Wednesday, July 1.
“Following consultation with the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America, The Most Reverend Christophe Pierre, I joyfully announce the Ordination and Installation date of the Eighth Bishop of Paterson, and I also announce a Mass of Welcome to be celebrated with Bishop Sweeney at a later date,” Bishop Serratelli said.
The details for the celebration of ordination and installation are as follows:
On Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m., solemn vespers will be celebrated in preparation for the ordination of the Bishop-elect in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
At 2 p.m., July 1, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., Metropolitan Archbishop of Newark, will ordain Father Sweeney to the Order of Bishops and install Bishop Sweeney as the eighth bishop of Paterson, with Bishop Serratelli and Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn as co-consecrating bishops.
Both celebrations in the cathedral will be in accord with social distancing norms and will strictly require limited admission by ticket only. Both events will be livestreamed on the website of the Diocese of Paterson (www.rcdop.org) with further instructions regarding access to the livestream to follow.
“When social distancing norms can be relaxed and a greater number of the faithful are able to gather,” Bishop Serratelli said, “a Mass of Thanksgiving and Welcome will be celebrated by Bishop Sweeney in the late autumn, so that the local Church of Paterson can pray together with the shepherd who will guide us in the name of the Lord.”
On April 15, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Serratelli from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Paterson and named Father Sweeney, a priest of the Diocese of Brooklyn, as Bishop-elect of Paterson. The Pope named Bishop Serratelli to serve as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese until Bishop-elect Sweeney’s ordination and installation.