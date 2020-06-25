Ordination/installation viewing

PATERSON Bishop-elect Kevin Sweeney will be ordained and installed as the eighth Bishop of Paterson in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 1.
Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Metropolitan Archbishop of Newark, will ordain Bishop-elect Sweeney to the Order of Bishops and install him as the new bishop of Paterson with Bishop Serratelli and Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn as co-consecrating bishops.
On Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m., solemn vespers will be celebrated in preparation for the ordination of the Bishop-elect in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
Due to state regulations during the pandemic regarding gatherings in buildings, seating for both events is restricted.
So that the faithful in the Diocese can take part in the events, the Diocese of Paterson will livestream both on the Diocese of Paterson’s website (www.rcdop.org) or go to www.rcdop.org/live.
The ordination/installation Mass will be televised live by New Evangelization Television (NET), a Catholic cable TV network based in Brooklyn, beginning at 1:45 p.m. on July 1.
Catholic TV Network (catholictv.com) will take the NET-TV feed and will also broadcast the July 1 ordination/installation live.
Both NET-TV and Catholic TV Network are available on multiple cable outlets, as well as nationwide on streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire.
EWTN will also take the NET-TV feed and air the ordination/installation of Bishop-elect Sweeney at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 2 as part of its ongoing series, “Cathedrals Across America.”
Full coverage of both the solemn vespers and the ordination/installation Mass will be included in The Beacon’s issue of July 9.