PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney ordained 14 men as permanent deacons to serve the Diocese on Aug. 22 during a Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. It marked the first ordination of permanent deacons that he presided at since he was ordained and installed as eighth Bishop of Paterson on July 1.
Last Saturday morning in the Mother Church of the Diocese, he instructed the 14 men “to proclaim the Gospel in your words and in your actions” and lead the Diocese in praying that God’s love “will grow stronger in your hearts and lives” as part of their new ministry.
The 14 men ordained by the Bishop to the permanent diaconate are: Deacon Juan B. Borges of St. Bonaventure Parish, Paterson; Deacon Jerzy Chciuk of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Highland Lakes; Deacon Johnny R. Figueroa of Sacred Heart of Jesus/Most Holy Rosary Parish, Dover; Deacon Ronnie Gonzalez of St. Anthony Parish, Hawthorne; Deacon Brian Janusz Gusciora of St. Joseph Parish, Passaic; Deacon Stephen Patrick McKenzie of St. Joseph Parish, West Milford; Deacon Marc Mackin of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Pompton Plains; Deacon Gilberto Martinez of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Passaic; Deacon Luis C. Mendez of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany; Deacon John R. Meyer of St. Michael Parish, Netcong; Deacon John J. Mihalko of Assumption Parish, Morristown; Deacon Russell A. Raffay of St. Michael Parish, Netcong; Deacon William J. Ruane of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, Randolph, and Deacon Gregory J. Szpunar of St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish, Chester.
These men made up the first class of permanent deacons ordained in the Diocese since 2015. They come from different ethnicities and bring a wide array of professional and ministerial experiences to the Diocese and the people and parishes they will serve. All the men received Certificates in Diaconal Studies and most of them, who already had bachelor degrees, earned a Masters of Arts in Theology degree. Now, 119 permanent deacons serve in the Diocese, which first ordained permanent deacons in 1974.
“Today, the Church of Paterson presents these men [to be ordained as deacons]. We have so much to be thankful for,” the Bishop proclaimed in his homily, which he delivered in English, intermixed with Spanish remarks. Paraphrasing a prayer from the Mass, he told the deacons, “Ask the Blessed Mother to help you be effective in action, gentle in ministry and constant in prayer. I trust that you will grow in God’s love day-by-day and that together the entire Diocese of Paterson will be built up in his love because of your diaconal ministry,” he said.
Bishop Sweeney served as main celebrant and homilist for the Mass and presided over the Rite of Ordination, steeped in the rich traditions and rites of the early Church. Concelebrants of the Mass included pastors of the candidates and priests from around the Diocese. At the Mass, deacons assisted and many of the newly ordained deacons’ wives took part in the celebration as readers, gift bearers and servers. The ordination had originally been scheduled for June 12 with now-Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli, who had welcomed the candidates into the program, presiding, but due to the pandemic mandates at the time, was moved to a later date.
A limited number of family, friends, priests and religious of the diocese were invited to the ordination to comply with current state restrictions on gatherings. All followed safety guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. The ordination was livestreamed on the diocesan website, www.rcdop.org.
The Rite of Ordination included rituals such as the candidates prostrating themselves before the altar to symbolize their humility and dependence on God’s grace during the Litany of Saints. Bishop Sweeney laid hands on the head of each candidate to signify the conferral of the Holy Spirit and the commission of service. After the Prayer of Ordination, the newly ordained deacons were vested with the stole and dalmatic assisted by priests and deacons.
Bishop Sweeney handed the Book of Gospels to the newly ordained deacons, instructing them to “Believe what you read, teach what you believe and practice what you teach.”
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney outlined a deacon’s responsibilities — to help the bishop and his priests in the ministry of the Word, the altar and of charity. Deacons are to proclaim the Gospel, to prepare and dispense the Eucharist, to give instruction in holy doctrine, to prepare for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and to preside over baptisms, marriages, funerals and public prayer. A deacon also carries out acts of charity in the name of the bishop and pastor, he said.
At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Sweeney thanked all the people who had been instrumental in nurturing the vocations of the 14 deacons, including their parishes; Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, where the deacons studied; the diocesan Office of the Permanent Diaconate; the deacons’ wives and families; and all those who made the Mass possible.
After the ordination Mass, Deacon Peter Cistaro, director of the diocesan Office of the Permanent Diaconate, told The Beacon, “We are blessed to have 14 newly ordained deacons.
“They are an outstanding group that has completed the five-year formation program with high marks. Their faith, perseverance and support of each other throughout formation were exemplary. The new deacons will be a great asset to their parishes.” Deacon Cistaro serves at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany.
One of the new deacons, William Ruane of St. Matthew’s in Randolph, was selected as deacon of the Eucharist to assist Bishop Sweeney at the Mass after he was ordained. Before the ordination, he said he was “honored and excited” to become a deacon, adding, “I’m looking forward to it.
“It [the ordination] is the end of one long journey and the beginning of another,” Deacon Ruane said. “As a deacon, I want to serve the people of the parish in any way I can,” he said.
Another deacon, Luis Mendez, also of St. Peter’s in Parsippany, said before the ordination that he was “nervous because it’s a big commitment to the people of God.
“My studies have brought me closer to God,” he said. “Now, I see God everywhere. I can’t go anywhere without sharing my faith. I have to show Jesus to others. I strive to model Christ as servant,” he said.