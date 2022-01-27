Origins of the devotion to the Virgin of Altagracia in the Dominican Republic

It was on the former “Isla Española,” today the Dominican Republic, where the first cross was planted, where the first Mass was celebrated, where the first Hail Mary was recited, and where the proclamation of the Good News of the Gospel began, which would give rise to the new continent of America. It was in this land, the first sanctuary that existed in America was established, that of Our Lady of Altagracia, located in Villa de Higüey.
Several stories testify about the origin of the Virgin of Altagracia in the Dominican Republic. One of the most recent is that of Msgr. Juan Pepén in his book “Where the Orange Tree Flourished,” in which he cites the testimony of Juan Elías Moscoso in 1907. Monsignor Juan Pepén speaks of a Spanish colonizer who lived more than three centuries ago in Villa de Higüey and dedicated himself to selling cattle. He constantly traveled to the city of Santo Domingo. On one of these trips, his youngest daughter asked him to bring her the image of the Virgin of Altagracia since she had seen it in her dreams. Juan Pepén recounts that the youngest daughter received her father on Jan. 21st, at the foot of an orange tree. There she showed the image to those who were present. That day began the veneration of the Virgin of Altagracia. Unfortunately, the girl died and was buried at the foot of the orange tree, and for more than a month, the image of the Virgin of Altagracia appeared on the tree under which her owner was laid. In the same place where the old sanctuary of Higüey is located today.
On the other hand, other historians mention that as of May 12, 1502, the image was taken to a parish in Villa de Higüey, under the orders of the then bishop of Santo Domingo, García Padilla. According to this story, the Virgin Mary appeared to a shepherdess on top of a rock. The girl took the small image in her bag to the cabin, but the following day the image had disappeared, reappearing back on the same rock.
Canon Luís Gerónimo de Alcocer wrote another version about the arrival of the Virgin in the colony. In his account of 1650, De Alcocer says the following:
“The miraculous image of Our Lady of Altagracia is in the town of Higüey, about 30 leagues from the City of Santo Domingo. There are innumerable mercies that God Our Lord has performed, and every day she works with those who entrust themselves to Her Holy Image: it is known that two natural gentlemen from Pacencia in Extremadura, named Alonso and Antonio de Trejo, who were among the first, brought it to this island. Christian settlers of this island, the year 1506.”
The dates of Jan. 21 were declared an official religious holiday by the Catholic Church, according to a letter from Archbishop Isidoro Rodríguez Lorenzo. He announced in 1692, a spokesman for the church, for the first time, the designation of a date as a holiday on Jan. 21st.
In the 20th century, Our Lady of Altagracia was crowned twice: by Pope Pius XI and by Pope John Paul II. On Aug. 15, 1922, her first coronation was when Pope Pius XI was in the Dominican Republic. In 1924 the country’s Congress decreed the celebration of Our Lady of Altagracia as a national holiday on January 31. On Oct. 31, 1927, Pope Pius XI declared it a Church holiday.
The Virgin of Altagracia reflects, for all Dominicans, in a sublime and spiritual way, that firm love of a mother. Our devotion to the Virgin of Altagracia has become a gesture of great manifestations of love for our Mother. She has been a bridge of unity, courage, and inspiration for our people. In the darkest and most challenging moments of our history, we Dominicans have remembered our condition as brothers and sisters and the always loving and maternal protection of Our Lady of Altagracia.