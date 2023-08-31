Our Lady of the Lake parishioners take part in ‘Bible in a Year’ discussions

As 2022 was ending, Nancy Hefele, director of Faith Formation for Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Mount Arlington, sought out New Year’s resolutioners.
Hefele said regarding a note she had placed in the parish bulletin, “I just put it out there. ‘If you’re thinking about a New Year’s resolution, this is a great idea.’ ”
That “great idea” was to meet over coffee following noon Mass on the last Sunday of every month to listen to and discuss the Father Mike Schmitz-hosted “Bible in a Year” podcast. Published by Ascension Press, the format was developed by biblical scholar Jeff Cavins.
Attendees may also listen to the podcast Monday through Saturday as well on all major podcast platforms.
Hefele had listened to the series on her own and embraced it, and she thought others would benefit as well. “I did it myself, personally, as a growth spurt, a personal spiritual growth activity. I got so much out of it, I just wanted everybody to do it. Because it’s a game changer.”
And Hefele, who discovered and had considered doing Ascension Press’s latest offering, “Catechism in a Year,” opted still to do the first series with her fellow parishioners.
She said, “I really wanted our parishioners to experience “Bible in a Year.” When I first went through it, I was like a little kid. I just wanted to go on this ride again.”
A small group of eight or nine have been meeting monthly, among them Carol Shay, who feels Father Schmitz’s explanations are enlightening.
“I love how he ties the Old and New Testaments together. Meeting once a month also gives you other people’s perspectives,” Shay said.
In addition to the benefit of learning the bible in chronological order while listening to the podcast daily, there is also a bonding experience for the parishioners who have joined, and according to Hefele, everyone who started with the group last January is still attending.
Hefele said, “No one has dropped out, so that says a lot, too. Something that goes on this long — 365 days — sounds like a huge commitment. But once you start doing it, it’s only a few minutes a day, and you can always catch up if you’re busy. It’s been a great experience.”
Another attendee, Lisa Dunmyer, agreed. She said, “We share our thoughts and feelings about each passage, and with the help of Father Schmitz, pray and relate it to our own lives. We talk over coffee, learn about the Bible together, and grow in our faith.”
Roseanne Schaefer is happy to be listening to “Bible in a Year” with her friends at Our Lady of the Lake. She said, “We talk about and discuss all that we listened to. I am so thankful to Nancy, our Faith Formation Coordinator. God bless all of us.”
For Hefele personally, the podcast has further helped her appreciate how strong God’s love is.
Hefele said, “The more you listen to this, the more you see that God doesn’t change. He’s always been there, and he’s still here today. It affects you personally.”
New members are welcome.
Email [email protected] for more information.