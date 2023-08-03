Our Lady of the Magnificat Chapel Chats further the faith of attendees

Father Steven Shadwell, pastor of Kinnelon’s Our Lady of the Magnificat Parish since 2019, perhaps describes it best. Father Shadwell said, “To bring some of the immense amounts of information that are behind the chats down to the understandable, the coherent, and the not so heavy so that the listener who doesn’t have perhaps a degree in philosophy or theology can enjoy them and be informed by them.”
Father Shadwell is referring to the parish’s Chapel Chats, which presents a variety of topics that reflect the Catholic faith, over which he presides. His parish has been hosting the series since the spring of 2022. Initially conducted in its historic chapel, the Chapel Chats have since been moved into the main church building and are now held on four Wednesdays in the fall and spring.
Jennifer Portman, part of the Women’s Cornerstone Retreat leadership team, explained that the chats were suggested by a parishioner. “We were doing Gospel reflections in Lent, where we had a different parishioner give their witness story that would relate to the upcoming gospel. It really caught on and became popular; the sessions really picked up, and more people attended. She said it would be great if we could have Father Steve weigh in on topics.”
The Women’s Cornerstone Retreat ministry agreed. They brainstormed topics prior to holding the initial chat sessions and then asked those attending in the spring of 2022 to jot down ideas for the upcoming fall and then brainstorm again. The list of topics eventually makes its way to Father Shadwell, who narrowed the list down. Past topics include “How to Deal with Difficult People,” matrimony, divorce and remarriage. This past spring, he shared his and God’s wisdom regarding angels, sacraments — focusing on baptism and evangelization.
Father Shadwell described the comfortable Chapel Chat atmosphere. “It is as simple as sitting down and talking about things. I give a very brief presentation on the topic, giving various elements that I think would be important. If there are questions, we discuss them. Sometimes, one person will reply to another, and so forth. We try to keep that chat aspect.”
Portman said she enjoys all aspects of the chats, from Father Shadwell’s offerings to the discussions.
“Father Steve is a good priest: intelligent, well-read, and strong in his theology. To hear him speak on specific topics is really impressive, and then to hear everybody’s questions and the discussion that follows is really the best part. It brings the whole thing together, and it raises an interest or a question that maybe I was not thinking of. To hear everybody’s take and question afterward is probably the best part.”
A selection of the Chapel Chats is available on the Our Lady of the Magnificat YouTube channel (OLM Kinnelon).