BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Religious communities display musical talents at cathedral

PATERSON Choirs and ensembles from several of the communities of religious sisters that serve the Paterson Diocese displayed their considerable musical talents with a varied and multicultural program, during “Our Sisters in Concert” on April 8, Divine Mercy Sunday, in St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Paterson.



Among the more than 300 people, who attended the 3 p.m. concert was Bishop Serratelli, who delivered remarks following the concert. Choirs from the following religious communities performed: the Sisters of Christian Charity; sisters from Assumption College for Sisters in Denville, the Franciscan Sisters of St. Elizabeth, Parsippany; the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station; the Religious Sisters Filippini, Morristown, and the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians (Salesian sisters), North Haledon.



“The religious sisters’ concert was the idea of Bishop Serratelli, who felt that it was a wonderful way to recognize the gifts and talents of the sisters in the fine arts,” said Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, who led in the planning of the concert.



“Martin Luther once said, ‘Next to the Word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world.’ While we value the Church and her sacraments more than music, it is certainly true that music, like the Word of God, is a great gift that comes from God and leads us to God. Music has the power to transform our life journey into a walk with God,” said Bishop Serratelli. “ ‘Our Sisters in Concert’ this past Sunday was truly a magnificent experience. The voices of religious sisters from the different communities filled our beautiful cathedral with a foretaste of heaven.”

