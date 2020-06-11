Outdoor Mass in Long Valley

LONG VALLEY For the second Sunday in a row, Our Lady of the Mountain Parish here held an outdoor Mass at 11 a.m. on June 7. Celebrating the Mass was Father Marcin Michalowski, pastor, who is also pastor of St. Mark Parish in Long Valley, where a Mass was celebrated on the grounds of the church at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The history of OLM Parish, located in the Schooley’s Mountain section of Long Valley, began in 1945 when the first Mass was celebrated in the Red Arrow Camp chapel and continued periodically until 1954 when the Catholic population had grown to the point where year-long services were required. Plans to build a church proceeded and the first Mass in the new church was celebrated Nov. 11, 1962. On May 30, 1964, the mission church at Our Lady of the Mountain was formally dedicated. On June 24, 1969, OLM was elevated to full status as a parish.