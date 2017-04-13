Palm Sunday at St. Paul Church

April 13, 2017
BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI
PASSION SUNDAY Father Leonard Jaramillo, pastor, speaks to the parishioners at the start of Palm Sunday Mass April 9 at St. Paul Church in Clifton.
Spanish community at Clifton parish welcomes Bishop Serratelli for Palm Sunday Mass
CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Church here April 9 where he celebrated the Palm Sunday Mass of the Lord’s Passion in Spanish.
The 1 p.m. Mass is the only liturgy at the Clifton parish that is celebrated in Spanish every Sunday.