Palm Sunday at St. Simon Church

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Palm Sunday Mass at St. Simon Church in Green Pond

GREEN POND Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Simon Parish here in Green Pond section of Rockaway April 9 where he celebrated Mass for Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion. To mark the solemn occasion, Bishop Serratelli blessed the palms of the parishioners before they had processed into to the church at the start of the Mass.