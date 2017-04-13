Palm Sunday at St. Simon Church

PALM SUNDAY Taking part in the reading of the Passion of the Lord at the Palm Sunday Mass are Frank Giarrotano (foreground), Deacon Kevin McKeever (at the altar) and Kristen Chan (far right) during Palm Sunday Mass at St. Simon Church in Green Pond. Listening are Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop, and Father Richard Bay, pastor.
Bishop celebrates Palm Sunday Mass at St. Simon Church in Green Pond
GREEN POND Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Simon Parish here in Green Pond section of Rockaway April 9 where he celebrated Mass for Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion. To mark the solemn occasion, Bishop Serratelli blessed the palms of the parishioners before they had processed into to the church at the start of the Mass.