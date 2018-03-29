BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in Passaic church

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Fatima (OLF) Parish here on March 25 where he was the main celebrant and homilist for the 10:30 a.m. Mass in Spanish on Palm Sunday.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father Ruben Dario Cortes Castillo, OLF’s pastor, and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.



In 1954, Bishop James McNulty sent Father Thaddeus Lee to work with the Hispanics in Passaic and formally established OLF as a mission in 1957. The former Netherlands Reformed Church on Park Place was purchased to become the mission’s church in 1960. Bishop Lawrence Casey raised OLF from a mission to parish status in 1972.