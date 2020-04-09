Palm Sunday Mass

MADISON Bishop Serratelli celebrated Mass for Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion at St. Paul’s Inside the Walls: The Catholic Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellard here April 5. The Mass was live-streamed for all in the Diocese to see via Facebook. During his homily, the Bishop said, “So today, separated physically but united by the love of Christ crucified, we join the crowds in Jerusalem and we cry out, ‘Hosanna to the son of David, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.’ Blessed is he who comes to save us and he will.”
Public Masses are currently suspended throughout the country and parishes across the Diocese have been live-streaming Masses for the faithful. Palm Sunday marked the start of Holy Week, during which the Paschal Triduum of Holy Thursday, Good Friday and the Easter Vigil will be marked before the celebration of Easter on April 12. The Bishop’s Holy Week Masses will be live-streamed from the chapel at St. Paul’s Inside the Walls on its Facebook page (see page 3 for the full schedule).