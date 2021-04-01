Palm Sunday vigil Mass

PASSAIC Bishop Kevin Sweeney served as main celebrant and homilist of the vigil Mass marking Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion at St. Mary Assumption Church here March 27.
The history of St. Mary began in 1892 as a parish for Slovak Catholics with its first Mass celebrated in the basement in nearby St. Nicholas Church. A few years later, a parish school was established in 1896 and in 1902, the present church on Monroe Street was built. Today, the parish serves the many Hispanic families who live in the city.