Parish holds monthly Respect Life Mass, procession

A Mass and rosary for life was held on Nov. 4 at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the main celebrant of the Mass with concelebrating priests, including Father Duberney Villamizar, pastor, and Father Dailon Lisabet, parochial vicar.
After the liturgy, the faithful processed in prayer on the streets of Morristown. They walked to a local abortion clinic, where they stopped to pray outside.
A Mass and procession for life is held on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. at St. Margaret’s. Priests and faithful from around the diocese are invited to join.