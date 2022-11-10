Parish holds production, party

Last Monday, St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Paterson held a special production of the Annunciation of the Lord in the parish hall. Performed in Spanish, the dramatization featured children dressed as angels, saints, and a bishop. The evening began with Mass in Spanish and ended with a pizza and candy party with singing. Father Enrique Corona, the pastor of St. Michael the Archangel and St. Agnes parishes in Paterson, was the celebrant. The event was organized by St. Agnes and participants included children in First Communion classes and their catechists.