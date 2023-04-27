Parish youth minister using music to help teens find their voice in faith

Quinn “Q” Furnald breathes new life into Psalm 30:12–13 with his new Catholic pop-rock tune, “To Dancing.” In a majestic voice that soars over bouncing piano and drums, the singer-songwriter prays to God in the chorus, “You took these rags and clothed me with joy that my heart may sing your praises now and forever.”
At 26, Furnald already has found his voice as a budding songwriter and recording artist. But now, he is also helping young people find a relationship with the Lord and their own voices in faith at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township. There, Furnald is the youth minister and contemporary music minister.
Since October, Furnald has hosted seven monthly sing-along praise and worship events in the church, so young people can express their faith. It’s part of the parish’s larger vision to create missionary disciples. These evenings include music, prayer, and personal reflection. Some offer adoration and witness talks by young people about God’s presence in their lives.
Recently Denise Panyik-Dale of Notre Dame found her voice by getting up to sing “Here I Am, Lord” — even when she thought she couldn’t carry a tune.
“I recently faced some very challenging obstacles, which forced me to step out of my comfort zone. It was a difficult time, but in the end, the result was positive changes, not just for me but for others as well. The impact of these lyrics that I have heard many times before surprised me as tears streamed down my face. Was it I, Lord? Did You lead me?” Panyik-Dale said.
The sing-along praise and worship events are attended by people from across generations and beyond Cedar Knolls. Those familiar with the worship format eagerly join in. Some slowly step into the experience. Others are skeptical. The gathering has grown to 150 people. The next event is Thursday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s an honor to watch people draw closer to the Lord with a child-like freedom,” said Furnald, who sings originals, popular contemporary songs, and modern takes on classic hymns at these events.
Furnald is originally from St. Luke Parish in the Long Valley neighborhood of Washington Township. Furnald released two CDs of music and plans to issue a third soon. Furnald sings and plays guitar, bass, and keyboards. His music is available across music-streaming platforms.
In addition, Furnald has traveled in service of the poor as part of Catholic HEART Workcamp. He worked as a music minister at its summer camps. Years ago, Furnald met his future wife, Allison, at a work site in Pittsburgh. She is the youth minister of St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish in Chester.
“Q has solidified a dynamic group of teens and is helping them know the faith and God,” said Father Paddy O’Donovan, Notre Dame’s pastor. He said Furnald leads teens in Sunday night gatherings with Lectio Divina, praying the Scriptures; Mass; sharing a meal; and faith sharing. He also initiates service projects. “Q is a man of deep faith. Everything from him comes from prayer and the vision of the parish.”
At a recent sing-along praise and worship session, newcomer Jen Rollin said, “the growing participation reflects that hearts in our community are opening up to the experience and growing in appreciation and thanksgiving for God’s love and mercy in their lives. It was such a wonderful way to end a hectic week at school and center me for the weekend.”