Parishioner is inspired to start pro-life group at her church

As a practicing Catholic, Claire Garland always considered herself pro-life — but never an activist for the cause.
That changed in February when this married mother of two gathered the courage to start CtK for Life. It’s a new Respect Life ministry in Garland’s home parish, Christ the King, in New Vernon (Harding Township). With its 11 members, the ministry promotes education, advocacy, and action.
Garland’s new passion for activism was set ablaze while attending the diocesan Respect Life Convocation in October 2022 at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. Presenters celebrated the end of the so-called federal “right” to abortion with the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision that June. They also gave participants tools for advocacy.
At the event, Garland was amazed at the depth of knowledge in the pro-life movement and had greater hope, seeing the resources available for women in need.
“I was equally shocked at the madness of the current New Jersey abortion law [which solidifies the so-called ‘right’ in the state and] … is the fruit of the fierce ideological opponents we are up against … [who] purposely keep hidden life-giving information from society at large,” Garland wrote in Christ the King’s bulletin about starting CtK for Life.
The Paterson Diocese will hold this year’s Respect Life Convocation on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown. [See related article on page 4.] CtK for Life members plan to attend the event.
Last year’s event sparked Garland to start CtK for Life — Christ the King’s first-ever formal Respect Life ministry.
Members — both men and women — distributed 250 copies of “Why We Are Pro-Life,” a booklet by Catholic Answers. They also wrote about pro-life issues in the parish bulletin.
The group raised funds for N.J. Right to Life and collected needed items for Mary’s Hands, a ministry to aid the poor of St. Margaret’s. This outreach will become part of diocesan Catholic Charities later this month. CtK for Life members also participate in the annual New Jersey March for Life in Trenton.
“We are saying and doing something,” said Garland, who has a 22-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter. “Many people in our parish work in the corporate world. Maybe we can help change the hearts of people who have significant influence.”
This fall, ministry members hope to invite pro-life speakers and get involved with Walking with Moms in Need. It’s an initiative in the diocese that helps parishes assist pregnant and parenting mothers and their children — part of a larger initiative by the US Conference of Catholics Bishops. Learn more about this initiative by contacting the Diocese of Paterson’s Respect Life Office.
Garland thanked Father Brian Sullivan, pastor, and Jonathan Camiolo, pastoral associate, for their support.
“Claire is passionate, smart, and talented,” said Camiolo, noting Christ the King undertook pro-life activities before CtK for Life. “We want to increase awareness of the Church’s teaching on life, so parishioners can communicate that with others.”
Information about CtK for Life: Claire Garland at [email protected]. Information on Walking with Moms in Need: Solanyi Rodriguez: 973-777-8818 x271.
This year’s Respect Life Convocation of the Paterson Diocese will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown.
Guided by the theme “Cultivating the Culture of Life,” the event will feature presentations by the N.J. Coalition Against Human Trafficking. “Human trafficking is a horrific crime against the basic dignity and rights of the human person. All efforts must be expended to end it,” stated the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB).
The convocation will begin at 8 a.m. with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. It will be followed by a rosary procession at 9 a.m. Adoration will be available for those not in the procession.
Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a presentation at 10 a.m. After a break that will start at 10:40 a.m., there will be a witness talk at 11 a.m. with a question-and-answer period.
After lunch, there will be a presentation on Walking with Moms in Need. It’s an initiative in the diocese that helps parishes assist pregnant and parenting mothers and their children — part of a larger initiative by the USCCB. Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place at 1:30 p.m.
The cost per person is $30. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required. No walk-ins. Click here to register.